CMU officials give update on COVID-19 efforts and graduation

The daily covid-19 press briefing happened earlier today, but some new faces made an appearance.

A spokesmen from Mesa County Human Services talked about available online resources, as well as CMU officials, who spoke on the current situation for students enrolled in classes.

The campus is only open to students living on campus, and most buildings are open to them only.

But even though no one is sitting in a classroom right now, the university says graduation will still go on as planned, but it might look a little different.

"There are two options right now, one is looking at holding a traditional commencement ceremony that would be rescheduled later on in August. The other is for those that want to try something a little different and use technology, would be a virtual commencement ceremony,” said Spokesperson for CMU, David Ludlam.

The only details we have on the virtual ceremony idea is that it would still happen on the planned commencement day on May 16th, when graduation was originally scheduled.

