Kyle Free murder trial postponed

The trial for a man accused of murdering Kyle Free has been pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyers say the trial for John Eddy has been pushed back until August 10th.

It was supposed to start March 30th.

Eddy's defense attorneys filed a motion to continue the trial later this summer because of coronavirus concerns.

Eddy is the man accused of shooting Kyle Free back in April of 2018. David Castro, who prosecutors alleged was with Eddy at the time, was found guilty of second degree murder in Free's death late last year.

Free's girlfriend, Rebecca Walker pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2019. She is currently serving a 51 year prison sentence.