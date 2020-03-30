Government relief check can help stimulate local economy

The federal government will be sending out a $2 trillion emergency economic package and the way that money is spent could have a big impact on the local economy.

Local restaurants and shops are feeling the effects of the stay at home order. The emergency economic package will give $1,200 to those who made less than $75,000. Additionally, those with children 16 and under will receive $500 for each child. Investing that money in local businesses in our area could help them pay employees, rent and more but it will still be a few weeks before people to receive their money.

"Unless you already have direct deposit with the IRS, you are not going to see this check for four to five weeks," said the president of the Chamber of Commerce Diane Schwenke. "As we look beyond the current situation in hopes of an economic recovery, that is driven over 70% by consumer spending. Sometimes people forget all that we do as businesses not just by employing people but by supporting their little league teams, United Way, Girl Scouts."