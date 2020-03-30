Summer Special Olympics postponed

Another sporting event that holds a special place in Grand Junction will not go on as planned in May.

"Disappointed and sad," said Spencer Campbell.

"We were just crushed,” said Special Olympics Colorado Director of Marketing Ben Theune. “The city of Grand Junction and Colorado Mesa have been incredible partners to us."

Grand Junction will not host the Summer Olympics. For many of these athletes, they now put their favorite sports on hold.

"I participate in basketball, softball, and bowling,” said Alison Douglas. “I help out with swimming."

But they are staying in shape and ready to compete with online resources from the Special Olympics.

"Fit five online,” said Campbell. “Seth is going to work with me through in steps."

"The coaches provide a YouTube link and it can go every day, there is a workout you can do," Douglas said.

The Summer Special Olympics will be back in Grand Junction next year and years to come.

"Special Olympics Colorado, we are not special Olympics Denver,” said Theune. “We have the entire state of Colorado in our hearts and we want to make sure that the people of Grand Junction and the athletes and the stakeholders in that area know that."

And when the sports come back--

"Come out and watch us some time," said Campbell.

Special Olympics Colorado has been great in giving the athletes online tools to help them with their nutrition, keep up physical activity and virtual training. The Summer Special Olympics could be rescheduled later in the year. If it was still to be held, it would be on the front range.