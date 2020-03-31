Parks update and new "Symptom Tracker" discussed at daily briefing

At the daily Grand Junction press conference, city parks staff mentioned all of the parks are still open, but facilities, like basketball courts and large pavilions are closed for the time being.

Mesa County Public Health also introduced a new tool, which they call a Symptom Tracker.

It’s an online log where people can go on and describe what symptoms they are currently dealing with.

It’s an anonymous service, but the public and health officials can then see what specific symptoms are circulating around Mesa County.

"We are just restricted statewide, with limited supplies to do the swabs, and then limited capacity for the testing facilities, so this i think will give us a true idea of what’s the penetration of COVID-19 in Mesa County," said Jeff Kuhr, from Mesa County Public Health.

MCPH also said they hope to get lots of data from the new symptom tracker because the county has 3 cases where the source is not known.

If that number gets to five cases, that means the county will have reached sustained community transmission.