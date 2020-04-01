CPW extends expiration dates on State park passes and licenses

Colorado Governor Jared polis has approved extending certain licenses and passes through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

All of these changes are in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Off highway vehicle registration and permits are now valid through April 30th 2020.

As for State park annual passes, family annual passes, Aspen leaf passes, and Columbine passes those are valid thirty days after the initial expiration date.

The thirty day extension is limited to passes with an original printed expiration date of March 2020 or April 2020.

For more information visit CPWshop.com

