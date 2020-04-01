CPW: Hunting and fishing seasons are not canceled

CPW wants to clear the air on a rumor the department has been hearing.

Officials say there have been several fake social media posts being shared that suggest hunting and fishing seasons in the state have been canceled. That rumor is false.

The department says they have not canceled hunting or fishing seasons or altered regulation because of COVID-19 or any other circumstances.

However, CPW has closed some areas for the time being, and there are online resources to help you renew your licenses.

“Our campgrounds are closed now, but they are still open to day use, so people can come out and fish, they can use the Riverfront trail…hike and bike, pretty much all the facilities we have except the places that are designed to congregate people,” said Pete Firmin, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

To apply for new licenses or renew your current ones, CPW wants you to head to www.cpw.state.co.us