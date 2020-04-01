District 51 school closure extended through April 30

On April 1, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that the closure of all K-12 schools in the state will be extended through April 30. In accordance with this statewide policy, District 51 schools will remain closed through the end of the month. The CHSAA moratorium on spring high school sports has also been extended through April 30, and the middle school track season has been canceled.

Remote learning has begun and will continue through the days students and teachers are not able to be in our classrooms. If you are experiencing any challenges with technology or remote learning, please contact your child’s teacher for guidance or contact the Help Desk at helpdesk@d51schools.org for computer assistance.

If you or someone you know is struggling with being away from friends and mentors, use one of the many resources for mental health support, visit www.d51schools.org/mental_health/mental_health_resource_page.

Make sure to continue checking your texts and emails and visit d51schools.org/resources/covid19 for updates.