Town of Palisade clean-up day postponed

The city of Grand Junction held part of their spring clean up on March 30. Palisade's clean up was scheduled for this weekend, but that has now been changed.

Due to COVID-19 and the governor's stay-at-home order, Palisade will postpone their clean-up day to May 30. If you are doing a bit of spring cleaning while at home during this time, you will have to wait a little longer to get rid of your trash.

"We know that people were anticipating having it this month," said Palisade Mayor Roger Granat. "Because of the Coronavirus, we are delaying it. it's a safety precaution for the community and it also gives the community an opportunity to take advantage of getting rid of stuff that accumulates over the winter."

