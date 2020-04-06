MCAS: Animal Services functions and practices during COVID-19

Mesa County Animal services (MCAS) staff is continuing to provide critical services to Mesa County residents and the animals in our community.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, MCA’s is asking residents to only come to the shelter for “essential business” or animal –related emergencies.

Only one family member is allowed to attend to such business matters.

MCAS says local adoptions will be done by appointment only, as there are animals available.

Due to travel restrictions, out-of-country or out-of-state animal adoptions are suspended until further notice.

The Mesa County Animal services are asking for the community’s help to keep their staff safe and healthy so they can continue to provide critical services to our community and to our shelter animals.

If you need to contact MCAS staff they are available by phone at (970)242-4646 and by e-mail at www.mesacounty.us/animal services.

