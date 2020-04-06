The Center for Children open in midst of pandemic

The Center for Children says they are still open and handling cases despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say they expect a higher demand for their services as the stay home order continues on.

The organization says child abuse usually happens at home, and while this time of isolation is needed to keep people safe from the pandemic, it makes it easier for child abuse to go unreported.

"We have not seen a dramatic increase in forensic interviews, we've had a few that were urgent, but what Ive seen is an uptick in sexual assaults for adults and teens, so that's the demographic we've seen increase with the pandemic right now," said Executive Director, Mistalynn Meyeraan.

National data shows 81% of perpetrators are either a parent or an unmarried partner of a parent.

