Virtual food drive

A non-profit organization is holding a food drive, virtually, to help local food banks.

Officials with Western Colorado Community Foundation say there has been a huge increase in demand at local food banks and pantries.

People can no longer walk in and shop for food. The virtual food bank will accept money donations, and that money will be given to local food banks.

“Process those donations quickly, and get them out equally quickly in the form of grants, cashed to our food pantries so that they can buy the items they need,” says President and Executive Director Western Colorado Community Foundation, Anne Wenzel.

The money will go to Food Bank of the Rockies, Community Food Bank, Clifton Christian Church and more.

