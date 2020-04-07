Motorcycle death identified

On April 5th,2020 in the late afternoon Colorado state patrol responded to reports of a fatal single vehicle motorcycle accident on highway 141 and mile marker 83.4 in Naturita.

We are told the motorcycle crashed and went off a cliff. The Montrose county coroner's office did identify the man as Paul Hershberger, a 67-year-old male from Delta, Colorado.

This case is still under investigation by the Montrose county coroner's office of medical investigations and Colorado State Patrol. The cause and manner of death are pending the results of a scheduled autopsy.