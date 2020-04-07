City Market introduces additional measures to protect the health and safety of customers and associates

Starting April 7th City Market will implement customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores.

The retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% on the international building code’s calculated capacity to all for proper physical distancing in every store.

City Market has also added plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals as well as airing healthy habits messages like in-store-radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.

Protective face masks and gloves are essential. City Market is encouraging associates to wear masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks and gloves for associates nationwide.

Associates are closely monitoring their health and wellness. City Market is asking associates to take their temperature at home prior coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home.

City Market is doing their best to protect the health and safety of customers and associates and is making sure grocery shopping goes as smooth as possible during this health crisis.

