Agriculture burn gets out of control at 24 and J road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -- An agriculture burn at 24 and J road burned out of control Tuesday afternoon.

The burn started at 3:15 p.m. and when it grew out of control, Grand Junction Fire responded to the scene. Lower Valley fire department also had a brush engine respond to the scene. The fire spread from an agriculture property into a drainage ditch that was overgrown.

Strong winds and dense dry fuels contributed to the severity of both fires and presented challenges for crews fighting the blazes.

No structures were threatened.

 
