Emergency managers planning for more treatment beds in Mesa County

We told you yesterday that Mesa County Commissioners heard from county officials about a plan to bring 1000 new treatment beds to the Grand Junction area.

Emergency planners with the county gave us more info, saying that number was from the initial planning phase, and the actual number has yet to be determined.

Officials say they're planning for what’s called "medical surge."

"The concept of alternate care sites is they are an adjunct, or addition to hospital based care...so the level of acuity they can manage is part of the planning phase, so we don't have definitive answers as to what the acuity of the care will be yet," said Mesa County Emergency Manager, Andy Martsolf.

It’s still not clear where these beds will go, of if it will be a central facility, or more spread out.

The county will know more when the state's alternate care site plan is released, which could be in the next few days.

