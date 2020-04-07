Roice-Hurst Humane Society puts pets in foster care amid coronavirus outbreak

Roice-Hurst Humane Society has put all of their pets in Foster Care amid coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say as the virus spreads, more and more people will begin to bring their pets in because they are sick, or because of financial circumstances.

Right now, over 70 pets have a foster home. Placing the pets in temporary homes leaves room for the shelter to take in emergency pets from other locations during the pandemic.

“The real difference between what we’re doing now, what we do with our normal foster care program is we’re putting all animals into foster. Our super adoptable ones, our animals that don’t have any medical or behavioral needs. Those are the types that normally stay in the shelter because they get adopted pretty quickly,” says Roice-Hurst Humane Society Anna Stout.

Roice-Hurst is still accepting adoption applications.