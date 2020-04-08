Montrose, Palisade, and Fruita 2020 Election results

Election results are in for Montrose, Palisade, and Fruita.

Montrose had its largest field of candidates for the city since 1978.

In district three, Roy Anderson retains his seat with 2,999 votes. Dave Frank won district four with 1,782 votes.

For the at-large position, Barbara Bynum retains her seat with 2,438 votes. The new mayor will be selected by vote of city council.

As for Palisade there is a new Mayor in town.

Greg Mikolai will be the new mayor with 383 votes. Voters also chose new trustees for the board. On the council is Bill Carlson, Ellen Turber, and Thea Chase got the most votes.

All new trustees and the Mayor will be sworn in on April 28th.

The total ballots casted for Palisade were 634 votes.

Fruita has re-elected Joel Kincaid, he was running unopposed.

Meanwhile City Council, voters elected Heather O’Brien, Ken Kreie, and Matthew Breman.

Candidates will take the oath on April 21st. Also, Fruita residents voted yes on a lodging tax increase with 60% of the vote. Overall 1,684 votes were counted for the Fruita election.

We are told these results are unofficial until after the canvas of votes is complete.

