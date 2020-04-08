Some Mesa County COVID-19 cases don't have a known source

Local health officials getting together Wednesday to talk about the spread of the virus.

County health officials have been working hard to determine how a person with COVID-19 contracted the virus. However, we have reached a point where a handful of people have the virus and we don't know how.

Mesa County Public Health officials set a threshold. That when we have five people test positive and the source of their infection is unknown, they would declare a sustained community transmission.

When the source of the virus is known, there's an idea of how many people have been infected. When it's unknown, it's harder to prevent spreading.

That's why officials are asking now more than ever to avoid meeting in large groups, and to start wearing a mask.

"With no symptoms, as you sneeze, as you breathe out, you may breathe out on your hands, touch something, so that mask is just that barrier." Says Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director.

According to officials, Mesa County has surpassed their threshold of five cases where the source is unknown.

Mesa County Public Health says cases have been increasing from 17 to 31 cases a week.