Local business owner stuck in Italy

A local restaurant owner has been stuck in another country for weeks because of the global pandemic, and doesn't know when she can get back to the United States.

Brunella Gualerzi, owner of Grand Junction Italian restaurant il-Bistro Italiano, is stuck in Italy, after she went there in mid-February to visit her mom, who’s in a nursing home.

She's currently staying in the Bibbiano Villiage in the Emilia-Romagna region, just an hour away from Lombardy, which is considered the epicenter of Italy's contagion.

She says the COVID-19 virus got serious just four days after she

got to Italy, and she experienced symptoms herself.

"My mother is in the nursing home in the village, and she is very

healthy, but I haven't seen her in five weeks. I had the symptoms of coronavirus but they weren't serious enough

for me to go the hospital thankfully," Gualerzi said.

She checks for flights every day and she's heard Italian officials say the COVID-19 numbers are getting better, but there's no way to know when she can fly home.

She says shes been in the country for 7 and a half weeks, and was originally supposed to fly back to the US on March 9th, but Italy had been locked down by then.

