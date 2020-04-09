Stadium lights shine bright for Be the Light challenge

It is a dark time for sports at all levels but district 51 is trying to help raise everyone's spirits by being the light.

On Wednesday nights at eight, the lights at Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field are flipped on in solidarity to show the commitment to the students and the community. The movement started with a few schools on the Front Range and now lights are being turned on at facilities all over the state. The City of Grand Junction and District 51 are also using this as a message to share your light with those around you.

"The lights are on not only to our students and our staff but our entire community," said District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain. "We are thinking of them. We are going to get through this. We also had a challenge out to the community as well saying you need to be the light to someone else. Facetime them, call them, reach out to them. Make sure they are doing okay. Be that light to someone else and encourage them to do that so as a community in this Grand Valley, we can stay healthy mentally as well through this."

It's not encouraged to go see the lights in large groups but you can join in by lighting a candle or turn on a porch light like some other community members have done.