City emergency Declaration extended through May 6th,2020

The city of Grand Junction’s emergency declaration has been extended through May 6th.

City manager Greg Caton signed the extension on Wednesday, April 8th and City Council will ratify during the virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 15th.

The state of emergency was originally declared because of the risk to the personal health and economic welfare to the persons and businesses of the city and greater Grand Junction community.

The city is committed to serving its residents through the economic and health crisis.

Any citizen questions or comments on City Council meeting agenda items may be made by noon on the dat of the meeting by:

recording a telephone message at 1-970-244-1504 or submitting comments online at gjcity.org.

For all updates visit their COVID-19 response page or Facebook and twitter accounts.

