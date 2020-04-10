HomewardBound of the Grand Valley starts CRUSH intiative

The need for food and shelter during this time is high and HomewardBound is seeing more than double the amount of meals served to those in need as compared to 2019.

Caterers and Restaurants United to Stop Hunger (CRUSH) began a week ago. It's goal is to reach out to local businesses and restaurants to provide two meals a week for the shelter. The meals help feed those in need while helping support local business. HomewardBound isn't just helping people without homes, they are also helping those experiencing hardship during this time

"It's gone very well. we are very excited about how rapidly we were able to get it up and going," said Development Director Jesse Redmond. "I believe it was about a week's time. As we continue on, we might have to extend this on for the next few months but so far the response has been great. We've been hearing from restaurants that really want to get involved in this. We are all going through this together. I think this was a great way to meet the need for a lot of different people and really help the community as a whole.">

HomewardBound is already over 40% of their goal for the month and they collected that in just two days. To donate, visit www.HomewardBoundGV.org or contact Jesse Redmond, Development Director, at jredmond@hbgv.org or 970-985-7422. For more information on sponsor a meal as a food provider, contact Karen Harkin, Board Member, at kharkin@hbgv.org or 303-489-9487.