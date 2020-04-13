Local business making hand sanitizer

A local business is doing their part in lessening the Covid-19 spread, one bottle of sanitizer at a time.

Mesa Lavender Farms says they have been making FDA approved hand sanitizer. They use a machine that can put sanitizing products into 700 bottles an hour.

"Given our infrastructure and what we've been capable to do when the pandemic came along, we wanted to be able to help our community, so we used our resources to source the ingredients necessary,” says Mesa Lavender Farms Rose King.

The hand sanitizer, sanitizing spray and more is available online and for curbside pickup at Mesa Lavender Farms on 545 North Avenue, Suite 2.

