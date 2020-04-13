Health experts address patients' testing concerns

At a press briefing, Mesa County Public Health director Jeff Kuhr said the health department is currently looking into ways to bring antibody testing to the county, that could possibly show who has blood antibodies built up against COVID-19.

It could also verify how long the virus has been in our area.

Local Doctor Elvi Whiteford from Appleton Clinics also spoke about concerns from some of her patients, and a big one was delay in testing results.

She says the lab tests are sent to Denver, and then sometimes they get sent other places based on the patient's symptoms.

"We then send that test to an outside facility in Denver, they only have so many test kits, and so even when we send them, some patients tests, based on their questionnaire have been outsourced to California, so we are still limited by that,” Doctor Whiteford said.

The doctor also said its taking 3 to 9 days for those test results to come back.

Officials at the health department also said about 80% of people affected by the virus have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

