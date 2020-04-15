Emergency planners monitoring fire conditions

Emergency planners are looking ahead to fire season, and how the pandemic might impact the response.

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect today in Garfield county but officials in Mesa County say they will not do that, at least for now.

Mesa County crews are looking at things like fuel moisture, weather, and human factors like upcoming holidays to see what the fire season might hold.

However, there could be a strain on the firefighters themselves with the spread of the pandemic.

"An additional factor that we are taking into consideration is resource availability due to covid-19. We're not looking at resources getting diverted because of covid 19, we are looking at people potentially getting sick and not having as many firefighters available if we had a large scale fire,” said spokesperson for Mesa County, Megan Terlecky.

Keep in mind, even if the county doesn't have stage 1 restrictions, Forest Service land might have different rules.