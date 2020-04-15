Campaign aims to pay stimulus checks forward

Stimulus payments are making its rounds to folks in the Grand Valley.

But what are people planning to do with the money?

Some say they’ll pay bills, or put it into savings. One campaign is encouraging those who can, to pay it forward.

“West Slope CARES” campaign will use donated money to provide food, shelter and safety to people who need it most.

It will be administered by the Western Colorado Community Foundation.

“We’re inspired to give our money in this community, and I hope other people will feel the same way, I know they do, and it’s just giving people the idea,” says West Slope CARES Charlie Quimby.

For more information visit, https://wc-cf.org/.