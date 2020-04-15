Officials give update on hospitals and corrections

As the Mesa County jail continues to tighten security and enforce social distancing, they say they have zero cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile local hospitals say they're losing money.

At a press conference, mesa county public health announced that 30 of the 35 positive people with COVID-19 in the county have recovered, which is the first time the county have given this statistic.

Officials at community hospital said they've taken a 6 million dollar hit in the last month, but 2 and half million dollars from the government has helped.

Their ER visits are down, as well as referrals into their cancer program.

A spokesperson from the mesa county community corrections program also spoke, and talked about what's being done to protect inmates and staff, and client furloughs.

"For those clients that have been assessed for community placement, to make additional space in our facility for social distancing, as well as increasing capacity for sick bay, and isolation rooms,” said Michelle Cooley, Director of Mesa County Community Corrections.

Some clients can now complete required check-ins by phone and email, but public access to programs and facilities as been eliminated.

The jail has no positive cases of COVID-19 but there are plans to move some assessed inmates out of the jail altogether.