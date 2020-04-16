Comfort Keepers delivers care packages to seniors

Comfort Keepers is finding a way to remind the elderly sheltered at home that someone is thinking of them and delivering care packages.

Comfort Keepers provided home-bound seniors with a deck of playing cards to stay entertained, disinfecting wipes to stay safe and a few snack items to stay sweet. They disinfected all of the items they delivered and included rules on how to enjoy the care package safely.

"With Comfort Keepers, that's what we've done from the get go," said general manager Joe Giaque. "Our whole model in home care is how can we help people stay at home and be happy and healthy. That matters now more than ever. We want to do that in whatever way we can. Week in, week out we are brainstorming finding different ways to stay safe and not lose that personal touch."

It's all about finding creative ways to let those stuck at home that they are not forgotten.