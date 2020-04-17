St. Mary's says don't put off emergency care due to COVID-19

During the coronavirus pandemic, St. Mary's has seen less emergency visits but some conditions like having a stroke or heart attack can happen any time. Delaying emergency medical help can worsen conditions. Those in need of emergency attention shouldn't put off a visit to the emergency room because of COVID-19.

"What we have been fortunate to see in western Colorado is actually a decrease in emergency department volumes as people are sheltering at home," said emergency department medical director Bill Hilty.

There is less disease in the community but if you have an emergency, you should go to the hospital.

"St. Mary's is ready to take care of all kinds of emergencies," said stroke program coordinator Kelly Arnold. "All of the associates that work here are trained in how to protect people from getting infected if there are other patients in the hospital that have an infection."

Parents should bring in their child if they need medical attention.

"We've also seen mothers with young infants nervously coming into the emergency department to seek care and visibly relaxing when they realize that they went into an area completely separate from anyone else who has a cough or COVID-19 symptoms," Hilty said.

For some major medical issues, if you don't act fast, severe damage can be done to the body.

"You still need to be treated for whatever emergency you have," Arnold said. "I have heard instances where people with appendicitis not coming into the hospital and ending up with horrible infections in their bellies."

"The emergency department is safe," said Hilty. "The people with respiratory symptoms are absolutely separated apart at the beginning."

Face drooping, arm weakness, speech and vision problems are signs of a stroke and if patients don't act quick, their outcome could worsen.

"Since about the middle of March when initial stay at home orders were put into place, we've seen a 90% reduction in the amount of stroke patients at St. Mary's," Arnold said. "I'm so worried they are at home and are suffering at home."

Arnold said to recognize the symptoms and call 911 in an emergency.

"If you have a heart attack and you ignore the symptoms and you stay home, your heart muscle can be damaged and you can end up with long term heart failure from that," said Arnold.

Hospital officials say make sure to check in on friends and family as well as they may be experiencing symptoms but might not be able to call 911.

St. Mary's said it is safe to visit the emergency room and they are taking precautions to keep emergency room patients separated from respiratory patients.