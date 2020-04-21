Volunteers help collect and give away food donations

Volunteers are taking part in a weekly effort to help get residents the food they need.

This was organized through the Grand Junction Mutual Aid Facebook effort.

Organizers with the group say they do this every Tuesday morning from 11 to 2 in the parking lot on Unitarian Universalists church in Grand Junction, but you can drop off donated items starting at 10.

People can get food they need, like canned goods and fruit all for free.

The founder of the effort says even those who are in need are still finding a way to give back.

"Some came down and dropped off some pasta and picked up some fresh vegetables that we have a ton of right now, so we are willing to share, and then any leftovers the church has they use to fill their blessing box that's over there, and we've also sent food to other non-profits and people that need it," said Jacob Richards, the founder of the group.