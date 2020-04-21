Montrose Memorial Hospital handling COVID-19, faces big financial hit

It’s a different COVID situation in Montrose County compared to Mesa County.

The latest data available shows Montrose County has 80 positive cases of the virus, and 9 deaths, but Montrose Memorial Hospital reports they are only currently treating two patients that are COVID positive.

Officials there say they are now treating covid patients in the i-c-u area and not their COVID unit because there just aren't that many patients.

The decision to do that was made late last week. But less patients in other places in the hospital have officials anticipating a big financial hit.

"I think every hospital in the country now is struggling with the fact that we have all stopped doing elective surgeries, and that’s a big revenue source for us so we took a big financial hit with that," said Chief Marketing Officer, Leann Tobin.

Montrose Memorial expects to take a $5 million hit just for the month of April because of less patients, but they can start up some outpatient services after on April 27th, after the stay at home order expires.