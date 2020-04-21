D51 cancelling all in-person class until the end of May

School district 51 is officially cancelling all in-person classes until the end of May

D51 officials say one of their main concerns moving forward is a graduation date for seniors. So far, they are looking at late July or early August.

“So looking at all of our options, the closer we got to it, we thought, do we really put kids back in school for 13, because the end of school is the middle of may,” says Superintendent Diana Sirko.

It comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday the suspension of all in-person classes for the remainder of the school year. But officials say they were likely to do that anyway.

“With the number of people that are involved here, and i think some people don’t realize, when you look at us, we have 28,000 students. We have over 2,500 employees, so you are looking at that, that’s a lot of people all of a sudden,” Sirko said.

And with the number of COVID-19 cases seeming to level out in the valley, they are worried a sudden crowd of people would change that.

“We’ve seen a nice kind of reduction in cases in our community but so much of that is because social distancing is working,” Sirko said.

But, their greatest concern, Seniors.

“That's such an important milestone in students' lives, I think about the fact that their entire 4 years of life in high school,” Sirko said.

Now, they are working on a graduation date, and trying to get creative with virtual festivities.

“We want to let them know that we’ll do all we can to at least salvage some piece of those celebrations for them,” Sirko said.

