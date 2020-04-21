D51 shares more information on school closing in board meeting

After an announcement of the closure of all in-person class through the rest of the school year was given on Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko discussed more about that decision.

Superintendent Sirko said that she had a meeting with the city and county. The schools were set to be closed through April 30. If students were set to go back, there would only be 14 days left in the school year. It didn't make sense and Sirko said that there is still a need to be cautious.

The last lesson will be given on May 15 and the next step is to set up a system to get students and staff into the buildings to collect their belongings. Sirko also said the district is working on possibly doing a video yearbook.

Graduation is canceled in May and will not be able to reschedule until after July 1. Sirko said the city won't hold a large gathering through July 1. There was a survey that was sent out to seniors and parents that went through April 6-17 that will help with planning a graduation event in the future.