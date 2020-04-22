With many local businesses shutting down due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, Delta County put together a business recovery center to support their local businesses.

The Delta County Business recovery center is focused on increasing communication between agencies and organizations supporting local businesses.

The group will work to make sure Delta County businesses have information to all available resources.

Delta County commissioners also recently approved $250,000 dollars for a Delta County COVID-19 business loan fund that local businesses are eligible for. Applications are available and can be found on Delta County’s website at Deltacounty.com

Montrose County is also teaming up with Delta by hosting several calls each week for retail, service, and food, tourism, and hospitality industries.

To connect with the B-R-C, go to businesssupport@deltacounty.com

