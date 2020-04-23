Homewardbound meets $8,000 goal for CRUSH initiative

Homewardbound created the CRUSH initiative at the start of April to feed the homeless and those in need and 11 days before the end of the month, they have met their fundraising goal to feed thousands of meals.

Caterers and Restaurants United to Stop Hunger has raised $8,000 to purchase 2,300 meals from businesses in our area. The money raised helps support local restaurants, food catering businesses and vendors by buying meals from them to feed a community in need.

"Anyone that is hungry can have a meal at Homewardbound," said CRUSH team leader Karen Harkin. "It means they have an opportunity to stretch some limited dollars that they have. Being able to save some of their dollars for their housing expenses or for their other needs and have a meal with us really makes it much more doable for them in this really desperate time."

CRUSH is providing 250 meals every day for $750 a night. Homewardbound will extend the CRUSH initiative through May and will look to raise another $8,000.