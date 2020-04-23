Delta County offers COVID-19 business loans fund

Businesses have had a hard time during the pandemic finding alternative ways to operate or having to shut down completely. The Paycheck Protection Plan started in early April but only lasted for two weeks. Delta County has created their own plan to help their community.

The Small Business Association was giving out loans to businesses all over the country but that went dry in two weeks. Now Delta County is stepping in to help out their local businesses. Delta County commissioners talked about a loan plan before federal funds were approved and now they can help the community.

"Access to capital became the number one issue," said Delta County Economic Development's Elyse Casselberry. "The county commissioners agreed to partner up with Region 10 who is our council of governments and we made a donation to Regent 10 and they are administering a loan fund on behalf of Delta County businesses."

The federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans were eaten up quickly.

"We actually applied for it but we haven't seen anything yet," said Dented Face BBQ owner Kala Kubly-Burton. "As far as I know, some of the bigger chains got it."

Delta's loan plan is open to all Delta County small businesses with less than $2 million annual revenue.

"Hopefully for businesses that are able to reopen it will give them resources to cover operating costs," said Casselberry. "That's personnel, maybe that is rent, maybe that is inventory."

"It would help us a lot probably on being a small business," Kubly-Burton said. "Not only are we a food truck but we are also trying to open up a brew pub next door."

The business recovery center loan gives more flexibility to the business owner to use it how they need.

"Some of the federal funds can only be used on personnel costs and payroll," Casselberry said. "Some of them can be used more broadly. This is there to be used in whatever way each business owner determines is best for them."

This loan program is designed to get Delta County businesses in a pinch through a tough economic time.

"Hopefully this will allow our businesses to get back open here in the next few weeks," said Casselberry.

"I hope the best for everybody," Kubly-Burton said. "I love Delta and lets all stick together."

Casselberry says the Region 10 website is the best way to get information on the COVID-19 business loan fund. Visit https://region10.net/