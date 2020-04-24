Letter asks for disaster relief after freeze destroys peach crops

Senators Bennet, Gardner and congressman Scott Tipton have signed off on a letter requesting disaster relief for Western Slope farms. This mostly is response to damaged peach crops here.

The letter sent to agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue asks that the federal government quickly signs off on the declaration. This comes after nearly a week of well below freezing temperatures damaged Western Colorado fruit crops.

It was expected to be a bumper year until the spring freeze settled in.

Governor Polis has also reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for assistance.

After a late season freeze on April 13, Colorado officials are calling for a secretarial disaster declaration. The damage the freeze has done has left an impact that hasn't been this hard in almost twenty years.

"It's very discouraging to say the least," said Talbott Farm's Charlie Talbott. "It was a few hour event and it had a year long consequence and perhaps beyond."

Grand Junction Farmstead grows everything but corn and potatoes. They lost some crops but are pushing ahead.

"The freeze was really hard," Dawn Trujillo of Grand Junction Farmstead said. "It was a deep freeze that really affected a few of our crops. We get to replant and retry which we are really fortunate about. The peach and the cherry farmers, they can't just plant another seed and try again this season."

Governor Jared Polis and the Commissioner of Agriculture are requesting aid to Western Slope farmers that account for 75% of Colorado's fruit production. The Secretarial Disaster Declaration can help with that.

"It kind of just fast tracks aid as it becomes available," said Talbott.

"Especially for us small farmers and the AG here in Colorado, it would be tremendous," Trujillo said.

It will also help crops that are uninsurable like cherries and pears. The freeze has farmers thinking of the future.

"Farmers here are very unsure about the farmers markets," Trujillo said. "Are we going to be open? Are we going to have a place to distribute and sell our product? Is it going to be a safe environment?"

Even with all of those questions, there still should be fruit available on the Western Slope, just not as much.

"There will be fruit out here," said Talbott. "There will be a peach festival. There will be peaches and there will be daiquiris. There is going to be enough for those just not enough to keep our farmers going for a year."

The Western Slope's various fruits like pears, peaches and more have taken a huge hit and farmers will look to get more assistance.

The economic impact of the freeze could be as high as $50 million.