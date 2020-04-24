FMHS staff deliver 2020 senior signs

Students won't go back to their schools for the rest of the year and for the seniors, they have missed out on celebrations as they finish their time in high school.

Fruita Monument is doing what they can to recognize their seniors. Friday night, eleven different groups of teachers, staff and parents went out and delivered signs on the lawns of every senior. What is typically a special time of year is different this year and Fruita Monument wants to recognize the hard work each student has done.

"We are trying to catch every senior," said Fruita Monument High Principal Todd McClaskey. "We want to recognize all of our seniors. This time of year is a really special time of year for seniors all around the world. I know every high school is trying to do something special to recognize seniors. It's a bittersweet time of year for them so we are hoping to bring some cheer to all of our seniors by putting these signs out here tonight."

