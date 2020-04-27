COVID-19 outbreak at Montrose dog treat facility

In Montrose, after COVID-19 outbreaks at two long term care facilities, a third one has been reported at a dog treat factory.

According to the state health department, this happened at the Praire Dog Antlers dog treat facility, and we’re told three employees tested positive for the virus.

Montrose County officials say the facility is still operating, but the public health staff have gone in to talk to mangers there, to make sure employees are being screened regularly and being sent home if they are feeling sick.

We’re told contact tracing is also being done, but so far its still unknown how the virus got in the building.

“We are definitely concerned, there are individuals there who have tested positive for COVID-19, and it was initially listed as an outbreak site. And to that end, we are doing everything in our power to ensure our community members are safe and healthy," said county spokesperson Katie Yergensen.

We’re told the outbreak was found on April 21st.

