Mesa County still working on plan to reopen in phases

Mesa County officials are still waiting on an answer from Governor Polis after they asked to release the county from all state orders, but officials are hopeful they can put in a new plan soon.

Mesa County Commissioners said they are still waiting on their waiver being approved by the Governor, and the Colorado Department of Public Health.

If Governor Polis signs off, Mesa County would have the green light to reopen county businesses in phases, and be released from state orders.

Commissioner Rose Pugliese said the challenge now is to look at the draft plan the county put forward last week, and line it up with guidelines from the state before anything is official.

But officials say the new Mesa County plan emphasizes access to local retail, gyms, childcare and restaurants, and would give more public access to those places compared to the rest of the state.

But there's still a red light on wineries, and tasting rooms will remain closed.

"The biggest part of our plan in my perspective is all businesses are essential, and we are not classifying businesses as essential or not essential, critical or not critical. They all are. We are just going to put in some regulations, and obviously continuing with social distancing,” Pugliese said.

The county's plan also outlines specific rules for churches.

"50 people, or 30% of their fire code, whichever one is smaller,” said Jeff Kuhr from Mesa County Public Health.

Mesa County Public Health says for this reopening plan to work, positive COVID tests can only make up less than 10 percent of the total tests done in the county.

Right now Mesa County is at about 3.5 percent.

To see the original story on this, go here: https://www.nbc11news.com/content/news/Letter-asks-to-release-Mesa-County-from-state-orders-569806051.html

