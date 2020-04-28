CMU Maverick Mentors offer tutoring program

Any parent that is juggling working and teaching from home understands the overwhelming challenge it can present.

CMU's Maverick Mentors program is trying to reduce some of the stress by volunteering as tutors. The CMU students themselves reached out with the idea. More than 10 university students from different disciplines are offering their services to help children and their parents and they're excited to help out.

“Even if some of the CMU students aren't in Grand Junction anymore, if they are back home or on the front range, they are still able to represent CMU and strengthen the Mesa County community,” said Emilee Christensen.

If your kids need help with math, reading, social studies or any other academic area, you can sign up on a first-come-first-serve basis for a 30-minute tutoring session. Go to www.coloradomesa.edu/ to learn more.