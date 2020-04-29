Medical company looking at Montrose for testing kit production

The medical company that set out to give every person in San Miguel County antibody testing, now wants to set up shop in Montrose County.

A company called COVAXX wants to set up shop near the Montrose airport-- a more than 12 million dollar project.

Montrose County commissioners say the company claims it could produce a million COVID 19 antibody testing kits a day. But there's still some details to work out because the company wants access to the airport nearby, to land their planes and off-load supplies and products directly to their building.

Commissioners say they have to reach out to the FAA to see what is can be done.

"We actually have to do some agreements that would transfer land, and things like that, so there's some technical things that have to be done prior. To say this could be done in a month would be optimistic…it’s probably going to take longer, we have to contact the FAA," said Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen.

Its estimated more than 100 jobs could be available if this plan goes through.

