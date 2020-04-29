Mesa County cleared for reopening in phases

Mesa County has officially been given the green light to open up some businesses in phases, separate from state orders.

The governor signed off on the county's waiver.

Eagle County is the only other one to do this.

Restaurants will allow 30% of their capacity inside, churches have a capacity max at 50 people, and gyms will also be allowed to open with capacity limits too, but those are not yet clear.

"Obviously have people go back to work is really important especially for our unemployment numbers...so we were really concerned about that, and so working with the community on that is important, but again, just to get people to be safe and respectful but also be able to feel like they can go back into the community as needed," said Mesa County Commissioner, Rose Pugliese.

It’s still unknown when those specific facilities will be allowed to open with the new rules.

An important note: only phase 1 of the plan has been cleared, its unknown when the county will be cleared for phase 2 from the state.

We’ve asked for a copy of the official waiver, but MCPH said it could be several days before it is available.

