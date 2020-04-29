Applications for small business loans in Fruita begin

Small businesses in Fruita affected by COVID 19 can start applying for small business loans on April 29.

This is different than the second multi-billion dollar aid packages congress recently approved.

This is money directly from the City of Fruita to help local business, about $60,000 dollars worth of loan money.

They say it's a first come, first serve basis, so they will give money until it runs out. They are giving up to $3,000 dollars per business, which is about 20 loans.

The business incubator will be distributing the money. For more information visit, https://gjincubator.org/

