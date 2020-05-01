Former Fruita police officer sued after man claims excessive force

We told you about a lawsuit filed against the City of Fruita and a former Fruita officer for excessive use of force.

Since then, we've talked to the attorney who filed the suit. It happened two years ago, in early May of 2018, cell phone footage shows Jefferson Henderson punching a drunk man on the street.

That man, Joshua Jackson claims he didn't resist arrest, but found himself being punched in the stomach by Henderson, something his lawyer is calling “unconstitutional.”

"The real goal here is accountability, want to make sure the officers are held accountable for their actions and the police departments, and municipalities are held responsible for the polices, practices and training they're maintaining,” says Civil Rights Attorney James Robert.

According to the lawsuit, Garrett Henderson is now an officer for the Delta Police Department.

