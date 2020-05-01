Local restaurants open up for limited dine-in services

Restaurants are allowed to open back in Mesa County specifically for dine-in services.

El Tapatio in Grand Junction on North Avenue is just one of the many others opening their doors to folks who want to actually eat inside the restaurant.

The restaurant tells us social distancing between tables is in place and like other businesses only 30 percent of their fire code capacity is allowed inside.

"It is kind of different. I think we've decreased a lot in sales but hopefully with the opening again it will all start to come up," said Wendy Espinoza. "I am actually pretty glad to see a lot of faces. We do prioritize our customer's health. We want to clean every single table, every single menu just to keep them coming back and think they are in a safe environment."

If you're a business that's freshly opened up, we want to hear from you.

Call our newsroom or send us an email letting us know you're open and ready for customers.