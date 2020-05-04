Colorado unemployment virtual town hall meetings

This morning Coloradans can get access to more information on Colorado's unemployment insurance program.

The first virtual townhall is at 9:10 a.m. in English and the second meeting is at 11:30 a.m. in Spanish.

Topics to be covered are gig workers, self-employed, claims filing, returning to work, unemployment benefits, and tips for filing a successful claim plus more.

Registration is not required, however if you want to register and want more information go to WWW.Colorado.gov