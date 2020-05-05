Visit Grand Junction Celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

It is National travel and tourism week, a week that celebrates the value travel holds for the economy and businesses.

This year, the organization 'Visit Grand Junction' is celebrating a little differently due to coronavirus.

Visit GJ is shining the light on hospitality staff who work to provide memorable experiences for people who live here and visitors.

The organization will be posting interviews of there staff on May 6th and May 8th on there social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik-Tok.

The public can get involved too by posting pictures and tagging visit Grand Junction and sharing what the spirit of travel means to them.