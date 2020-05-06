Childcare facilities operating under state guidelines

Mesa County health officials outlined rules for childcare facilities under the Governor's Safer at Home order.

A big one is no groups bigger than 10 kids.

The health department says they've spent lots of time educating childcare workers on how to spot signs of the virus in kids before they are let into facilities, but if a positive case is found, they are required to close down for at least 24 hours to disinfect.

"Children will wash their hands as soon as they come into the building, as well as parents if they are possibly going in the building too. We’re really encouraging that those ten kids stay with the same staff members all day, and aren’t rotating to different rooms," said Early Childhood Service Program Manager, Hearther Nara.

We're told there have not been any childcare closures because of positive COVID 19 cases, but some facilities chose to close down for safety or economic reasons.

MCPH says the good news is a lot of facilities have the capacity to take children right now.

If you need help looking for childcare options, go here: https://healthymesacounty.org/strong-families/child-care-dashboard/